Cowen Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $300.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 132.02% from the stock’s current price.
TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.54.
Twilio stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.10.
In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,349. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
