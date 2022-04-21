CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:NCYF traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 54.80 ($0.71). The stock had a trading volume of 613,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £256.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.61. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a one year low of GBX 51.60 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 58.20 ($0.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

In related news, insider John Newlands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £2,850 ($3,708.04).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

