Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €84.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 114.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.92 ($82.71).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €39.15 ($42.10) on Thursday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($104.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

