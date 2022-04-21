Credit Suisse Group Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $272.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $336.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.63.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $200.42 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.92.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,606,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

