Credit Suisse Group Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CSFB increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.32.

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.99. 2,701,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.16. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.9280948 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

