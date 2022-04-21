Credit Suisse Group Increases Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $18.50

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mercer International by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International (Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.