Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) PT Lowered to CHF 9.50 at Morgan Stanley

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.52.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of CS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 885,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,757,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.