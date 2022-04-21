Credit Suisse Group Trims Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Target Price to SEK 120

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

ERIC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,336,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

