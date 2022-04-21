Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $146,187.84 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,664 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $146,187.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,909.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 287,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,979,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 929,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,077,000 after purchasing an additional 659,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,378,000 after buying an additional 654,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

