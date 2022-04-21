Critical Analysis: Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) & Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Alarm.com alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alarm.com and Cyren, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 2 3 1 2.83 Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alarm.com presently has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.69%. Given Alarm.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than Cyren.

Volatility and Risk

Alarm.com has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyren has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Cyren shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cyren shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alarm.com and Cyren’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $748.97 million 4.01 $51.17 million $1.01 59.40 Cyren $31.19 million 0.53 -$23.04 million ($5.65) -0.55

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Cyren. Cyren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarm.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and Cyren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 6.98% 12.94% 6.44% Cyren -73.87% -109.50% -33.65%

Summary

Alarm.com beats Cyren on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions comprising scenes button; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage monitoring; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services; whole home water safety solutions; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, temperature monitoring, multi-site management and access control, early identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; sales, marketing, and training services; and home builder programs, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.

About Cyren (Get Rating)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats. The company provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine that is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats. It also provides Cyren threat intelligence data products, which include real-time phishing intelligence, malware file intelligence, IP reputation intelligence, malware URL intelligence, and Zombie host intelligence for threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. In addition, the company offers Cyren enterprise email security products, including Cyren Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; Cyren Inbox Security, an anti-phishing and remediation product for Microsoft 365; and Cyren Threat InDepth, a threat intelligence that allows enterprise security teams and executives to gain a view of evolving email-borne threats and make decisions to mitigate them. It sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including distributors, value added resellers, and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to Cyren Ltd. in January 2014. Cyren Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.