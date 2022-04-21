Critical Analysis: First Seacoast Bancorp (FSEA) versus Its Competitors

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) is one of 115 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare First Seacoast Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 14.77% 4.38% 0.54% First Seacoast Bancorp Competitors 20.59% 8.52% 0.96%

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $17.74 million $2.62 million 23.38 First Seacoast Bancorp Competitors $832.80 million $230.73 million 7.02

First Seacoast Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp. First Seacoast Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Seacoast Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp Competitors 420 1812 1461 95 2.32

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 19.10%. Given First Seacoast Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Seacoast Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

First Seacoast Bancorp competitors beat First Seacoast Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About First Seacoast Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. It operates through its wealth management office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four full-service banking offices in Strafford County, New Hampshire; and one full-service banking office in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

