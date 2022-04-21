Critical Analysis: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) & American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Resources and Hallador Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hallador Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Resources presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.13%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than Hallador Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Resources and Hallador Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $7.76 million 19.74 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.88 Hallador Energy $247.67 million 0.56 -$3.75 million ($0.12) -37.58

Hallador Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86% Hallador Energy -1.52% -6.31% -3.15%

Volatility & Risk

American Resources has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hallador Energy beats American Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

