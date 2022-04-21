Critical Analysis: InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) versus Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InnovAge and Sema4, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 1 6 1 0 2.00 Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00

InnovAge currently has a consensus price target of $11.07, indicating a potential upside of 88.29%. Sema4 has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 361.85%. Given Sema4’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sema4 is more favorable than InnovAge.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and Sema4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $637.80 million 1.25 -$43.99 million $0.03 196.00 Sema4 $212.20 million 2.87 -$245.39 million N/A N/A

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge 0.74% 3.17% 2.06% Sema4 N/A -89.40% -34.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InnovAge beats Sema4 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,850 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Sema4 (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

