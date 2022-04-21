Critical Analysis: NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) versus DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and DRDGOLD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.13) -59.31 DRDGOLD $343.54 million 2.39 $93.88 million N/A N/A

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -51.33% -21.16% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NovaGold Resources and DRDGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

DRDGOLD has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 92.51%. Given DRDGOLD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Risk & Volatility

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited operates as a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

