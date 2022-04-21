Critical Comparison: Markel (NYSE:MKL) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Markel has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.4% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Markel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Markel and Deep Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markel presently has a consensus price target of $1,475.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.50%. Given Markel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Markel is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Markel and Deep Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $12.85 billion 1.58 $2.43 billion $176.57 8.48 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 18.88% 5.97% 1.74% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Markel beats Deep Yellow on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markel (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. This segment also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance products. The company's Reinsurance segment offers transaction, healthcare, and environmental impairment liability; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and transportation equipment; and laminated oak and composite wood flooring, tube and tank trailers, as well as ornamental plants and residential homes, handbags, and architectural products. This segment also provides consulting, and other types of services to businesses and consumers, including distribution of exterior building products, crane rental, fire protection, and life safety services, management and technology consulting, and retail intelligence services. The company's Other segment provides healthcare, leasing and investment services, as well as operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, and weather derivatives; and program services. it also manages funds with third parties. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Deep Yellow (Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited, was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

