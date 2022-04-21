Critical Comparison: Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) vs. The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Thoughtworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 19.36 -$6.09 million N/A N/A Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 5.89 -$23.62 million N/A N/A

The Glimpse Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thoughtworks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Thoughtworks shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group N/A -68.10% -54.80% Thoughtworks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Glimpse Group and Thoughtworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Thoughtworks 0 3 9 0 2.75

Thoughtworks has a consensus target price of $30.09, suggesting a potential upside of 45.79%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Summary

Thoughtworks beats The Glimpse Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group (Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies. The company also provides D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality, an enterprise-grade and easy-to-use solution for meeting others in VR; and Early Adopter, which offers immersive VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. In addition, it offers AUGGD that provides AR software and services primarily for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries; Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating web optimized 3D models, primarily for QReal; and custom specialized AR applications, and white label solutions and services. Further, the company provides Pagoni VR that offers VR video broadcasting solutions, which consists of Chimera that enables real-time communications between a presenter, and local and remote attendees in VR to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

