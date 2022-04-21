Critical Contrast: Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) versus Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -47.02% -92.01% -45.86% Renovare Environmental -60.71% -805.20% -14.09%

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Renovare Environmental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.03 billion 0.38 -$487.00 million ($1.86) -0.83 Renovare Environmental $5.88 million 2.30 -$11.54 million ($0.36) -1.15

Renovare Environmental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu. Renovare Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gaotu Techedu and Renovare Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus target price of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 429.87%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Risk and Volatility

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Gaotu Techedu (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Renovare Environmental (Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and High Efficiency Biological Treatment Resource Recovery Technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food service, education, and hospitality sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, and municipalities and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

