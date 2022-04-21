Critical Review: ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) & Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and ImmuCell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 62.31 -$11.73 million ($0.40) -2.73 ImmuCell $19.24 million 3.53 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -877.12

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals. ImmuCell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -2,209.23% -182.20% -126.95% ImmuCell -0.41% -0.25% -0.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and ImmuCell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of ImmuCell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ImmuCell beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. It develops NAV3-31, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for evaluating imaging repeatability, reproducibility, and stability, as well as the capacity of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging for treatment of anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapy in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA); NAV3-35 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for RA imaging; NAV3-33, which is in Phase III clinical trial for RA; and NAV3-32, which is Phase 2b trial for RA-involved joints. The company is also developing Tc99m tilmanocept for cardiovascular, kaposi's sarcoma, tuberculosis, and other immunotherapeutic applications. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

ImmuCell Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. In addition, it is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.