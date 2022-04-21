Critical Survey: Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) vs. USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) and USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and USA Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -52.78% -68.51% -34.37% USA Equities -54.39% -0.53% -0.13%

This table compares Vapotherm and USA Equities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $113.29 million 1.26 -$59.80 million ($2.30) -2.38 USA Equities $1.41 million 3.41 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

USA Equities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vapotherm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Vapotherm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of USA Equities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vapotherm and USA Equities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 1 0 3 0 2.50 USA Equities 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vapotherm currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.96%. Given Vapotherm’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than USA Equities.

Volatility and Risk

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Equities has a beta of -2.28, meaning that its stock price is 328% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Vapotherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol medication; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

USA Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Equities Corp., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. In addition, the company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to USA Equities Corp. in May 2015. USA Equities Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

