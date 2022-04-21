Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.68. Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.310-$7.410 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.08.

CCI stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.93. 1,423,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,414. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.35 and its 200 day moving average is $182.66.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

