Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.310-$7.410 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

NYSE CCI traded up $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $197.93. 1,423,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,414. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.66. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

