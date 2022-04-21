Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.68. Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.310-$7.410 EPS.

NYSE:CCI traded up $4.06 on Wednesday, hitting $197.93. 1,423,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,414. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.35 and a 200-day moving average of $182.66. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.08.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

