CSI Compressco LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -7.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of CCLP opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $201.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.23. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CSI Compressco stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

