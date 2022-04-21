CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s previous close.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,588 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

