CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s previous close.
CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,588 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.