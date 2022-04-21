CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.30. 13,956,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,823,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CSX by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

