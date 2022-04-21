CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.900-$5.150 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $49.48 and a 52-week high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

