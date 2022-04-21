CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in CTS by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CTS in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $11,849,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $36.10 on Thursday. CTS has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.40%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

