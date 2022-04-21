CTS (CTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. CTS has set its FY22 guidance at $2.00 to $2.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.000-$2.250 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTS opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.71. CTS has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is -12.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTS. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CTS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CTS by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

