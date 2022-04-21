Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $145.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.