Curis (CRIS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) recently:

4/5/2022 – Curis had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Curis had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $4.00.

4/4/2022 – Curis was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Curis had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/31/2022 – Curis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Curis had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $12.00.

3/1/2022 – Curis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.87.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis during the third quarter worth $268,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Curis by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Curis by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

