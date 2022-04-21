Curis (CRIS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) recently:
- 4/5/2022 – Curis had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Curis had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $4.00.
- 4/4/2022 – Curis was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Curis had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 3/31/2022 – Curis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Curis had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $12.00.
- 3/1/2022 – Curis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “
Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.87.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.
