Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.28.

CWK stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,327,077 shares in the company, valued at $27,337,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,071,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,421,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,611,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

