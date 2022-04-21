CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVBF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. 928,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,770. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $265,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

