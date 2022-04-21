CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CyberAgent in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS CYGIY opened at $5.40 on Thursday. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

