CyberOptics (CYBE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. CyberOptics has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

CYBE opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $312.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. CyberOptics has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $49.95.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBE. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberOptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

