CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.36 on Thursday. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

