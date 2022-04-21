DA Davidson Comments on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of HAS opened at $88.69 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,763,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

