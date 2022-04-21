DA Davidson Comments on Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.72 million and a PE ratio of -13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

