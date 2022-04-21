DA Davidson Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $575.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $725.00 to $575.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $689.38.

Shares of LRCX opened at $481.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $526.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.88.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by ($0.12). Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 57.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Lam Research by 18.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

