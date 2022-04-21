DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

MARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

MARA stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 4.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 887.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 333,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 43.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 282,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.