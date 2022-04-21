DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Shares of HUT opened at C$5.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$927.56 million and a PE ratio of -9.98. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.91 and a 1 year high of C$20.61.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

