DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
