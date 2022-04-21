Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.44. The stock had a trading volume of 110,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,551. Danaher has a 12-month low of $238.32 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.67. The stock has a market cap of $199.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Danaher alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.