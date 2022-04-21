Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.02. 114,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher has a 12-month low of $238.32 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

