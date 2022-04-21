Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €49.00 ($52.69) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €66.00 ($70.97) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €57.79 ($62.14).

Shares of EPA BN traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €52.63 ($56.59). The company had a trading volume of 1,471,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($77.56). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.78.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

