Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($75.27) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.27 ($62.66).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA:BN opened at €55.66 ($59.85) on Thursday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($77.56). The company has a 50-day moving average of €52.48 and a 200 day moving average of €54.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.