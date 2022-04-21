Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €56.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($70.97) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.79 ($62.14).

Shares of Danone stock traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €52.63 ($56.59). 1,471,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €52.52 and a 200-day moving average of €54.78. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($77.56).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

