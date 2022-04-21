Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($64.52) price target by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($62.90) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Danone in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.27 ($62.66).

BN stock opened at €55.66 ($59.85) on Thursday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($77.56). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

