Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DANOY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danone from €51.00 ($54.84) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Danone from €62.00 ($66.67) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

