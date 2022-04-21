Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target Raised to €56.00

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

DANOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danone from €54.00 ($58.06) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

DANOY stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

