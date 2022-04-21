Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target Raised to €60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($62.37) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danone from €54.00 ($58.06) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 367,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. Danone has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.38.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

