Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) PT Raised to €56.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €54.00 ($58.06) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DANOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Danone from €62.00 ($66.67) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danone from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 367,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,360. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

